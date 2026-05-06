Paris Saint-Germain defeats Bayern Munich and sets second Champions League final in a row

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Paris Saint-Germain will play for their second Champions League title in a row, defeating Bayern Munich in the semi-final, despite the match in Munich ending in a 1-1, 6-5 on aggregate. Both goals were at the tails of the match: Dembélé scored in the third minute and, despite having a two goal lead, still pursued for more goals, while Bayern only managed to equal the match in the 94th minute, with a clinical shot by Harry Kane.

Only one minute and a half was played afterwards, and Bayern was unable to achieve what would have been an incredible comeback, and so their hopes for a treble, after winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, ended in the cruelest way.

PSG vs. Arsenal will be a never before seen final, but a repeat from the semi-finals last year, in which PSG defeated Arsenal in both matches, 2-1 and 1-0. Who do you think will win the Champions League this year? Remember that the final, in Budapest, will start at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST on May 30.