House of the Dragon's second season seemingly planned for summer 2024

Following the conclusion of Game of Thrones, HBO had been searching for its next big series. It turns out it didn't need to look far, as that ended up coming in the form of House of the Dragon, a spinoff of GoT that followed the Targaryen dynasty before the events of the main series. That show debuted last year and quickly became absolutely massive for HBO, so big that it didn't take long for executives to greenlight a second season.

As for when House of the Dragon Season 2 will actually arrive, speaking with Variety, HBO Max's content CEO, Casey Bloys has given a time frame for when the show will "likely" be back.

We're told that summer 2024 is a "good guess" for when the series will air, as the production team is currently taking their time with perfecting and making sure the script is in a good state.

"My philosophy is a good script is number one priority," Bloys stated. "I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we're excited about."

Bloys also touched a little on the many other GoT spinoffs that are planned, and stated: "There's probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I'm open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series."

As the script is still being ironed out, it should come as no surprise that HBO has not yet started filming Season 2 of House of the Dragon. But hopefully it won't be too long until that does begin, as we have many questions and open-ended storylines that we can't wait to see addressed.