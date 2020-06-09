Horror Game Devotion is re-releasing soon but only in Taiwan

Devotion, the first-person horror game developed by Taiwanese studio Red Candle Games, has been through a lot. This game was highly anticipated by many people even before it was released due to its unique art style and scary atmosphere, however, a controversy regarding subliminal messages later caused it to be removed from Steam shortly after its release back in February of last year.

Many fans have since been asking Red Candle Games when Devotion will be available again, however that day has never come. Well, now, Red Candle Games finally has some good news. At least for the fans who live in Taiwan.

In a recent Facebook post, the team mentioned that Devotion is their second title, coming after Detention. Even though they stopped all the business activities after the controversy, players from all over the world still keep asking about Devotion. They feel thankful about that and have been thinking about how to respond to all the fans who have been supporting them, therefore they decided to "take a small step" by delivering the physical copy of Devotion, which can be pre-ordered right now on their official website until June 15. There are two options: Base game + soundtrack, and just the base game.

However, this time the limited physical release is only for Taiwan players. The team did also mention that "On the basis of this, we will try to check all kinds of possibilities" and ask for fans' understanding and patience. It sounds like they are looking for the options to re-release Devotion to the fans outside of Taiwan as well.

It's worth noting that in an earlier post they also mentioned that they are "developing a new game".

Would you like to try Devotion if it's available again? What kind of new game would you like to see from Red Candle Games?