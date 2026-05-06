Horizon Hunters Gathering gets a new teaser ahead of upcoming beta test

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Horizon Hunters Gathering, the new co-op action game from Guerrilla Games and PlayStation, is set to let players try it out again later this month. After the first playtest in February, the game is still looking for feedback, and people in the PlayStation Beta Program can check it out for themselves at the back end of May.

The reveal of the second playtest was accompanied by a short teaser, in which we see plenty of action, some fluid animations, and more of the game's unique visual style, which certainly seems quite different from that of past Horizon games. If you want to be a part of the second playtest yourself, which runs from the 22nd to the 25th of May, you can sign up via the link here.

Horizon Hunters Gathering is one of a couple of Horizon projects currently in the works. We've also got NCSOFT's upcoming Horizon Steel Frontiers, an MMO set in the same universe. It's unknown where we stand with a new single-player Horizon game, but you'd have to imagine one is in the works somewhere.