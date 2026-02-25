Horizon Hunters Gathering to get first beta playtest this week

HQ

With Marathon just around the corner, you might think that Sony would give Bungie's upcoming shooter all the shine it can get ahead of launch. However, on the same weekend as its upcoming major server slam, we're also getting a playtest for Horizon Hunters Gathering. It's unlikely there will be a clash of audiences, but still certainly an interesting way to go about things.

The closed beta playtest for Horizon Hunters Gathering takes place between the 27th of February and the 1st of March. It'll run from 7PM to 10PM CET in EU regions on those days, and 4PM to 7PM PST in North America. You can gain access either on PlayStation or through PC via Steam, and need to be a part of the PlayStation Beta Program to access it.

In the playtest, you can play as Axle, Rem, and Sun, take part in two game modes Machine Incursion and Cauldron Descent, with the former having two difficulties to choose from. There's just one map available in Colorado Springs, but you do also get access to The Gathering hub space.

It's clear from the reception of the first trailer that this isn't exactly the Horizon experience fans had hoped for, but if you're curious about what Horizon Hunters Gathering brings to the table, it's best to check it out before making a judgement call.