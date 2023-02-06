Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain has gone gold.

Just two weeks ahead of the PS VR2 launch.

Horizon's developer Guerrilla Games has confirmed that the upcoming VR title Horizon Call of the Mountain has gone gold, meaning work on the game is done and that it is ready to be shipped out.

It may seem strange that the studio has only just announced the game has gone gold, especially as the PS VR2 is set to launch in just over two weeks, but it's likely that just some final tweaks were needed in order to get it in good condition.

Horizon Call of the Mountain looks to be the big game tied to the PS VR2's launch. Are you excited to play it?

Horizon Call of the Mountain

