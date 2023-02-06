HQ

Horizon's developer Guerrilla Games has confirmed that the upcoming VR title Horizon Call of the Mountain has gone gold, meaning work on the game is done and that it is ready to be shipped out.

It may seem strange that the studio has only just announced the game has gone gold, especially as the PS VR2 is set to launch in just over two weeks, but it's likely that just some final tweaks were needed in order to get it in good condition.

Horizon Call of the Mountain looks to be the big game tied to the PS VR2's launch. Are you excited to play it?