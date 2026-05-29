Hoppers will be debuting on Disney+ as soon as next week

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In a few weeks time, Pixar will once again take over cinemas for a film that we are expecting to perform rather well. Toy Story 5 will be opening in theatres around the world and as the topic of conversation is shifting to this upcoming sequel, the animation powerhouse doesn't want you to forget that it also debuted another film earlier this year.

While it reviewed incredibly well, it wasn't nearly as successful from a commercial standpoint, with just over $371 million to its name. It's likely because of this that the delightful Hoppers is joining the Disney+ portfolio rather soon after its theatrical arrival, with the original premiere happening on March 6.

So yep, around three months after it first started screening to fans in cinemas, Hoppers will be coming to Disney+, with the streaming premiere date planned for June 3. From this date, you'll be able to log onto the streamer and watch the animated film that chronicles a young girl who transfers her consciousness into a robotic beaver.

If you haven't seen Hoppers yet, be sure to check out a trailer for the flick below and also be sure to read our dedicated review.