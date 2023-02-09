Hogwarts Legacy is one of Steam's biggest single-player launches

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy is dominating Steam's concurrent player charts right now, despite the game not officially launching until tomorrow, the 10th of February.

Recently, Hogwarts Legacy overtook Fallout 4's concurrent player count peak, and it is now chasing after Cyberpunk 2077 according to the SteamDB charts.

Hogwarts Legacy, despite its controversy, is proving to be an incredibly popular title. There are a lot of Harry Potter fans who have been waiting for a game like this for years, and the numbers are showing that.

Have you been trying out Hogwarts Legacy?