HLTV Awards 2025: ZywOo named Player of the Year

The 2026 Counter-Strike 2 season is about to kick off with the BLAST Bounty Winter 2026 tournament as of this week. With the next year of action about to commence, HLTV has rounded out the 2025 season by hosting its annual HLTV Awards show, wherein the best players and teams of the season are recognised.

Hosted in Belgrade, Serbia on January 11, the event spotlighted many individuals and organisations, with the focus not just on current and upcoming talent, but also the legends who paved the way for Counter-Strike 2 to be as successful as it is today. As for who won awards and who was recognised for their contributions to the esport, the full slate of winners can be seen below.

HLTV Awards:



Women's Player of The Year - Mayline-Joy "⁠ASTRA⁠" Champliaud



Women's Team of The Year - BIG EQUIPA



Rookie of The Year - Danil "⁠molodoy⁠" Golubenko



Team of The Year - Team Vitality



Player of The Year - Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Panel Awards:



Closer of the Year - Robin "ropz" Kool



Anchor of the Year - William "mezii" Merriman



IGL of the Year - Dan "apEX" Madesclaire



AWPer of the Year - Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut



Opener of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Coach of the Year - Rémy "XTQZZZ" Quoniam



Highlight of the Year - donk - 1v5 vs Vitality



Community Awards:



Talent of the Year - James "⁠BanKs⁠" Banks



Streamer of the Year - Mark "⁠ohnePixel⁠" Zimmermann



Creator of the Year - dima_aimbots



Event of the Year - StarLadder Budapest Major



Skin of the Year - AWP | Printstream (JTPNZ)



These winners were also bolstered by three new Hall of Fame inductees, with the honour handed to Raphael "⁠cogu⁠" Camargo, Yegor "⁠markeloff⁠" Markelov, and Olof "⁠olofmeister⁠" Kajbjer.