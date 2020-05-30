Hideo Kojima: "Death Stranding wasn't a failure"

You're watching Advertisements

Although at Gamereactor we enjoyed Hideo Kojima's latest work, Death Stranding, the game seems to have failed in terms of commercial success, at least compared to what many expected. In fact, there was a lot of speculation - never officially confirmed - about tension between Sony and Kojima Productions precisely because of the performance of the game in terms of sales, although Kojima has since moved to dispel those rumours.

In a long interview with the Japanese website Livedoor News (via NeoGAF), Hideo Kojima confirmed that Death Stranding was not a flop, but it reached the commercial break-even, an important milestone, especially if it's a new IP that released just last year, in November.

In short, Kojima has denied that Death Stranding was a failure, and in fact, it is now starting to generate money for the developer. Good news, especially in view of the fact that sales can only keep on growing, given that the game is expected to land on PC in July, where there'll be a smaller percentage kicked up to Epic and therefore an even bigger slice of revenue.

Finally, in the same interview, the Japanese creator said he didn't know anything about the possible acquisition of Metal Gear and Silent Hill brands by Sony, and in any case, even if that was the case, he wasn't involved in projects related to either franchise.