Hi-Fi Rush hits PlayStation 5 in March

Update: Bethesda has indeed released the trailer prematurely and has hidden it again. However, the information is legitimate, and the game will be released on PS5 on the stated date.

[Original]

Just a couple of hours after Nintendo confirmed that Grounded and Pentiment will be coming to Nintendo Switch soon, Sony has decided to follow suit and announce that it will be opening the doors to the first Xbox Game Studios exclusive on PS5 in less than a month's time. Hi-Fi Rush, the hit from Tango Gameworks, is coming to Sony's console on the 18th of March.

It's quite possible that this announcement comes a little ahead of Microsoft and Sony's previously agreed plans, as only the trailer appears on the Bethesda Latin America channel at the moment:

However, that also makes us suspect (given that we're three for three on the four Xbox multiplatform first party hits) that it won't be too long before Rare announces that Sea of Thieves will also tie up on PS5 (though sadly not on Switch).