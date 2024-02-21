LIVE
      Pentiment comes to Switch tomorrow

      A sort of shadow launch, even though a lot of people expected it.

      At the recent Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, it was revealed that Pentiment was coming to Switch. Unlike Grounded, which opened the show and got a proper trailer, Pentiment flashed up for a brief moment, showcasing some gameplay with the reveal it would be available from tomorrow, the 22nd of February.

      Pentiment is a story-driven point-and-click adventure from Obsidian. Telling the tale of Andreas Maler, an artist who finds himself in a seemingly peaceful village in the middle of the Holy Roman Empire.

      The story takes a darker twist pretty quickly, and it's one of the rare games that actually makes your decisions matter as you seek to bring an end to a series of murders plaguing this village.

      Pentiment

