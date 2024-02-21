LIVE
      Grounded

      Grounded is coming to Nintendo Switch on the 16th of April

      Go big or never go home this Spring.

      We all expected it, and now at the recent Nintendo Direct presentation it has been confirmed. Grounded - Obsidian's sandbox action game where you're shrunk to a tiny size in your own backyard - is heading to the Nintendo Switch on the 16th of April.

      We'd imagine that the Switch version of the game comes packed with all the content currently available in the Xbox and PC versions. You'll be able to team up with friends as you explore the wilderness of your garden, fighting massive bugs and making friends out of smaller ones.

      There's still no news on if Grounded is coming to Sony platforms as well, but Switch owners are going to be pretty pleased with this addition of a fun Xbox title.

      Grounded

