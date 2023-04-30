Here's why Counter-Strike: Global Offensive cases are dropping in value

HQ

The value for a number of CS:GO cases have dropped in value by a significant amount recently as Valve has released a number of new Anubis skins for its shooter and the release of Counter-Strike 2 looms.

It seems many players are rushing to get their hands on the rather expensive Anubis skins, and they're selling everything in their inventory to do so, this means that cases like the Revolver case, the CS20 case, and the Danger Zone case have all dropped in value by 20% or more.

There are hundreds of thousands of these cases up for grabs at any time on the Steam marketplace, but for rarer cases like the Operation Vanguard, Chroma, and Huntsman boxes, you can still earn a fairly high price.

As well as people clamouring to get their shiny new Anubis skins, there are also a lot of CS:GO players anxious about the release of Counter-Strike 2. While Valve has promised that items from the former game will transfer over, many are unsure of how this process will work and are getting money from their inventory while it's safe to do so.

Thanks, PCGamesN.