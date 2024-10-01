Here's when you can start playing Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

HQ

We've just seen Bethesda's Starfield receive its first major expansion in Shattered Space, and soon it's time for Blizzard to follow suit with the first expansion for Diablo IV too. This is known as Vessel of Hatred, and it's set to be widely available to all on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation from October 8 (and as early as October 7 in some regions).

So, with this staggered launch in mind, you might be wondering when exactly you can hop into Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred. Blizzard has unveiled a launch time map, and it affirms that only one region will get a midnight debut, while everywhere else follows suit at their respective same times.

The UK is the region getting a midnight launch on October 8 at 00:00 BST. This means that the majority of Europe can check out the expansion at 1:00 CEST or at 2:00 EEST. You can see the entire launch times in the graphic below.

As for pre-loading, PC pre-loading will be available from October 1 at the same time as launch (00:00 BST) and consoles will be at the same time on October 6.