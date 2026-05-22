Here's what you can earn in Forza Horizon 6's four-week-long Welcome to Japan event

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It's only fitting that the first event to debut in Forza Horizon 6 would have an immense emphasis on Japanese cars. Now available in-game, the Welcome to Japan series has commenced, bringing a four-week-long activity that gives players a chance to earn a slate of Japanese car models by competing in seasonal activities.

For those unaware of what seasonal activities are, these are effectively just regular activities on the Forza Horizon 6 map. They take existing races and open-world activities and place an added restriction over them, asking you to win a race in a Class A Japanese car or to complete a Time Attack using a Japanese SUV. The situation changes frequently meaning you will need a broad garage to conquer what's required.

But should you do so, there are plenty of additional cars on offer, spanning the four rotating seasons over the next four weeks. Summer, which is now in operation, will let fans earn the 1999 Toyota Altezza RS200 Z Edition and the 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR. After this, from May 28, will be autumn when the 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec and the 1991 Honda CR-X SiR will be available.

Next up is the winter season from June 4 where the 2019 Subaru STI S209 and the 2016 Toyota Land Cruiser Arctic Trucks AT37. Lastly is the spring season from June 11, where the 1996 Toyota Starlet Glanza V and the 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5. Plus, if you partake enough in the season, you will be rewarded with a 2010 Nissan 370Z and even a rare 2008 Mazda Furai.

Will you be ticking off some tasks in the Welcome to Japan series?