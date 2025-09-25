Here's the full slate of esports events on offer at DreamHack Atlanta

HQ

What better way to celebrate the spookiest day of the year than to... watch a bunch of esports events! This Halloween, DreamHack Atlanta will officially commence, running from October 31 through November 2. As we're around five weeks from this festival kicking off, DreamHack has now revealed the full slate of tournaments that will be featured at the event.

The headliner is the SNK World Championship 2025, which will bring together a bunch of the best Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, The King of Fighters XV, Samurai Shodown, and Art of Fighting 3 players to compete for a slice of a whopping $4.1 million prize pool.

The other event worth noting is the Marvel Rivals Ignite Grand Final, which will offer up $1 million and will actually run slightly longer than DreamHack, as it starts on October 27 and ends on November 2.

Next up is the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals where $700,000 will be available, all while the Clash Royale League World Finals happen too and serve up $500,000. These make up the really big events at the festival, as the rest of the tournaments have much smaller prize pools. Still, for what to expect on these fronts, the rest of the slate includes the following:



FC Pro Open Last Chance Qualifier & FC Pro Open Global Qualifier



CFB26 DreamHack Challenge



Rainbow 6 Siege X Atlanta (R6X ATL)



DreamHack Knockout



The DreamHack Collegiate Invitational



There will also be some other tournaments featured, like the first-ever 2XKO event too.