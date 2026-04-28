Here's the first trailer for Jackass: Best and Last

As you may know, this summer it's time to say goodbye to the Jackass crew. Today, a couple of members of the group are closer to 60 than 50, and many of them are dealing with injuries from all the crazy stunts they've entertained us with over the past two and a half decades. Now they're preparing for what will hopefully be a really fun farewell, which will include both a look back at their career and "all-new stunts and stupidity."

As we've previously reported, the upcoming film is titled Jackass: Best and Last, with a theatrical release on June 26. Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the crew now want you to "grab your dumb little buddies, raise your glasses, and come experience the cinematic event that promises to be the last time you'll ever laugh this hard in a theater."

And that certainly sounds enticing. Check out the first trailer below for what actually looks like a fitting farewell, with plenty of nostalgia from a bygone era.

HQ