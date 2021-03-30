Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
The Ascent

Here's ten new glorious screenshots from The Ascent

The title is even coming to Game Pass on day one.

One of the many games that was shown during Microsoft's indie-stream right before the weekend officially started, was Neon Giant's upcoming co-op RPG The Ascent. It takes place in a hard boiled sci-fi world, which seems to have both great design and attention to details while also offering interesting places to explore.

Now we've received ten new screenshots from the game, which launches at some point this year for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. It is also one of the more than 20 games shown in the stream, which is coming straight to Xbox Game Pass. Check out all the screenshots below, it's really good stuff for sci-fi-fans.

The Ascent
The AscentThe Ascent
The Ascent
The Ascent
The AscentThe Ascent
The AscentThe Ascent
The Ascent

