Here's our first look at Kratos and Atreus in Amazon's God of War series

Amazon hasn't shared all of the major actors in its upcoming God of War series yet, so I expected to learn who's playing Freya after learning that Ed Skrein will play Baldur earlier this week. We got something very different.

The series' official X account has revealed how Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson will look like Kratos and Atreus in the God of War series when father and son hunt deer at the beginning of the story.

Their costumes definitely look like what the two start with in 2018's game, but yours truly got some real cosplayer vibes the first time I saw it. How about you?