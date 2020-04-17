Here's a list of games you can play for free this weekend

As is a tradition since a couple of months back, we are listing all the free games you can enjoy each Friday, and this week is no exception. First up is Epic Games Store with its regular freebies. Until April 23, you can claim and download Just Cause 4 och Wheels of Aurelia at no extra cost.

If you are on PC, you can also download Assassin's Creed II (which makes it yours forever) from Uplay, but hurry up as this offer ends this at 3pm this evening. Ubisoft also has a free month of Just Dance 2020, all formats, which you can read more about here.

Gearbox also has a nice offer for both PC (Steam) and Xbox One for Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition. You can download it an play it for free until April 22. Xbox Owners also has Microsoft's Free Play Days program which this week includes Warhammer: Chaosbane and F1 2019, which is available at no extra cost for everyone with Xbox Live Gold (or Ultimate) until Monday morning.

We also want to remind you that Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are free of charge to Playstation 4 until May 6. Download and you can keep them. Finally, Stadia Pro is free to try out, and by signing up, you will get no less than nine games to play for free, those being: Destiny 2, Grid, Gylt, Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, Stacks on Stacks, SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest.

Happy free gaming this weekend everybody!