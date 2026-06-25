Here is the world's loudest human

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Australian Joseph McGrail-Bateup, 58, has been recognised as the world's loudest human, as reported by CNN and YLE.

McGrail-Bateup's scream is comparable in noise level to a chainsaw or a flying jet. He shouted the word "now" at a volume of 122.4 decibels. The scream was recorded on May 2nd in a Canberra radio studio.

The previous record was 121.7 decibels, which was achieved by Northern Irish teacher Annalisa Flanagan in 1994. She shouted the word "quiet". Maybe she had a lot practice in her job as a teacher?

To McGrail-Bateup, the shout was not an easy feat.

"It took me seven tries for one word and my voice was broken for the next couple of days."

According to Joseph McGrail-Bateup, he is the loudest man in the world, while Annalisa Flanagan is still the loudest woman in the world.