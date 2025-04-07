Here is the complete Overwatch 2 Champions Clash bracket

HQ

While we knew the victors of many of the Stage 1 regional tournaments for the 2025 Overwatch 2 Champions Series in March, the Chinese department was something we were still in the dark about, due to the action wrapping up in early April. As you may have guessed, this has now happened, meaning we now know the eight attending teams for the Champions Clash and likewise what the bracket for the event looks like.

For starters, here are the eight qualified organisations:



Virtus.pro - EMEA



Al Qadsiah - EMEA



NTMR - North America



Spacestation Gaming - North America



Team Falcons - Asia



Crazy Raccoon - Asia



Once Again - China



Team CC - China



As per the bracket, the opening matches can be seen below, and the full bracket can be seen in the image beneath that. The Champions Clash begins on April 18 and runs until the 20th, with the live tournament happening in Hangzhou, China.