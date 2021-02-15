Here are the winners of Dreams' second annual Impy Awards
The event wrapped up yesterday and dished out awards to over 20 winners.
Yesterday, Media Molecule wrapped up the second annual Impy Awards, celebrating all the best creations taking place within their title Dreams. The show of which featured plenty of categories, including Best Character, Best Music, and even Creation of the Year has now concluded, and we have a shortlist of winners. The categories and the recipients of the awards are as follows.
Creator of the Year: Pixel Gorilla
Creation of the Year: Lock, by Pixel Gorilla
Best Art Direction: The Snowgardens, by HalfUp
Best Narrative: The Snowball, by Byvsen
Best Sculpture: Pumpkin Spice, by SootyPinions
Best Music: Grey Song a Day Album, by Sauceless One
Best Animation: The Snowball, by Byvsen
Best Gameplay: Press X to Puzzle, by Pixel Gorilla
Best Curator: LadyLexUK
Best Character: A very Plane Character, by icecreamcheese
Best Audio Design: Vineland, by ZIIQ
Funniest Creation: Push to Open, by ParsleyGuy Alex
Best Innovation: IMPCEPTION, by cgCody
Scare of the Year: Trauma, by NauticalSquatch
Then for the community categories:
Most Improved Dreamer: YLedbetter10
Community Star: KeldBjones
Best Voice Acting: SKINNYCHAD, in Shuffleboard
Hidden Gem Dream: Binary Bash, by danikaka
Hidden Gem Creator: Zypher755
Most Helpful Dreamer: TAPgiles
Favourite Streamer: KeldBjones
Favourite Video Creator: SakkusMind
Best VR Experience: Jungle Bill VR, by Nbeyeler
You can find links to every single creator / creation in the winners article on the Impy Awards page on the Media Molecule website. So, be sure to head over here if you want to check out some of these individuals and their work in further depth.