Here are the winners of Dreams' second annual Impy Awards

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Media Molecule wrapped up the second annual Impy Awards, celebrating all the best creations taking place within their title Dreams. The show of which featured plenty of categories, including Best Character, Best Music, and even Creation of the Year has now concluded, and we have a shortlist of winners. The categories and the recipients of the awards are as follows.



Creator of the Year: Pixel Gorilla



Creation of the Year: Lock, by Pixel Gorilla



Best Art Direction: The Snowgardens, by HalfUp



Best Narrative: The Snowball, by Byvsen



Best Sculpture: Pumpkin Spice, by SootyPinions



Best Music: Grey Song a Day Album, by Sauceless One



Best Animation: The Snowball, by Byvsen



Best Gameplay: Press X to Puzzle, by Pixel Gorilla



Best Curator: LadyLexUK



Best Character: A very Plane Character, by icecreamcheese



Best Audio Design: Vineland, by ZIIQ



Funniest Creation: Push to Open, by ParsleyGuy Alex



Best Innovation: IMPCEPTION, by cgCody



Scare of the Year: Trauma, by NauticalSquatch



Then for the community categories:



Most Improved Dreamer: YLedbetter10



Community Star: KeldBjones



Best Voice Acting: SKINNYCHAD, in Shuffleboard



Hidden Gem Dream: Binary Bash, by danikaka



Hidden Gem Creator: Zypher755



Most Helpful Dreamer: TAPgiles



Favourite Streamer: KeldBjones



Favourite Video Creator: SakkusMind



Best VR Experience: Jungle Bill VR, by Nbeyeler



You can find links to every single creator / creation in the winners article on the Impy Awards page on the Media Molecule website. So, be sure to head over here if you want to check out some of these individuals and their work in further depth.