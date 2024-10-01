English
Counter-Strike 2

Here are the teams for the BLAST Premier: World Final 2024

The eight attending organisations have been named.

The 2024 BLAST Premier Counter-Strike 2 season is almost over. Now that the Fall Final has concluded, all eyes are on the World Final in the coming weeks, and with that event coming up, we now know the eight teams who will be in attendance.

For winning the Spring Final and IEM Katowice, Team Spirit has qualified, for being crowned Fall Final champion, G2 Esports will be present, by being dubbed PGL Major Copenhagen victor, Natus Vincere has landed a spot, and finally, for their IEM Cologne-winning performance, Team Vitality will attend too.

As per the remaining four slots, these are going to the four teams for their global leaderboard position, with the slots being assigned to FaZe Clan, Mouz, Astralis, and Team Liquid.

The World Final will take place between October 30 and November 3, and will feature a $1 million prize pool.

Counter-Strike 2

