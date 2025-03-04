Here are the invitees for PGL Bucharest 2025

HQ

While the PGL's Cluj-Napoca tournament only came to a close a couple of weeks ago, it's almost time for the tournament organiser's next event. In April 2025, the best Counter-Strike 2 teams from around the world will head to Romania for the PGL Bucharest event, which will see 16 teams fighting for a slice of a $625,000 prize pool.

With that edging ever closer and set to begin on April 6, the 12 invited teams have been revealed. We now know that these 12 will absolutely be appearing at the tournament and do not have to fight over one of four remaining slots being offered up to those who instead have to slug it out in the closed qualifiers.

The invited squads are as follows:



G2 Esports



The MongolZ



FaZe Clan



Eternal Fire



Team Falcons



Team Liquid



Furia



Virtus.pro



Gamerlegion



3DMax



Astralis



PaiN Gaming



Who do you think is a favourite to win PGL Bucharest 2025?