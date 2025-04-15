Here are the four teams who have been promoted to the Overwatch Champions Series

HQ

One of the most admirable elements of the current Overwatch Champions Series is the fact that it has an open promotion-relegation structure, like most football leagues in the world. This means that an established team can be demoted out of the OWCS after a poor stage, all while a talented challengers squad can be promoted to the big leagues after a strong performance in the second division.

Now, as Stage 1 has come to a close, we can add that four former OWCS squads have been relegated, and four second-division teams have advanced to the main league, across both the EMEA and North American sectors.

For the EMEA side of things, after a poor slate of results, both Team Vision and Sakura Esports have been relegated while Quick Esports and Frost Tails eSport have been promoted.

As for the North American portion, both Shikigami and Amplify have been demoted, while Supernova and DhillDucks have advanced the OWCS.

This means that the eight teams in each region for Stage 2 will look considerably different ahead of it kicking off in around four weeks.