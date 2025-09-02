Here are the first 15 minutes from the Skyblivion remake

HQ

Earlier this year, the acclaimed remaster (which many consider to be more of a remake) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered was released, and many flocked to the classic adventure. It was both announced and released simultaneously after a period of rumours, thus beating another upcoming Oblivion remake, namely Skyblivion.

It is a fan-created project that simply aims to remake Oblivion using the graphics engine from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Many feared that it would be shut down after Oblivion Remastered was released, as it was suspected that Bethesda did not want competition from a remake that they would not profit from. Fortunately, Bethesda tends to support and encourage fan-created projects, so the Skyblivion team received their support and were even invited to Bethesda and given copies of Oblivion Remastered.

And now they have come so far in their development that they are ready to show off what they have achieved. In a 15-minute YouTube video, we get to check out the Skyblivion-remake complete with a narrator explaining some of the decisions and changes, as well as small details that contribute to the atmosphere but may be more difficult to spot.

