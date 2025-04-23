Bethesda rewards the entire Skyblivion team with copies of Oblivion Remastered

HQ

Work on the fan-driven Skyblivion project continues, as they endeavour to recreate Oblivion in the Skyrim engine. Despite today's big release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and to show their appreciation for the Skyblivion project, which has been ongoing since 2012, the entire team has now been rewarded with free copies of Oblivion Remastered. A nice gesture and a recognition of the passion and commitment of those involved.

Skyblivion is expected to be released later this year, and will thus co-exist alongside the official remaster. A fantastic year for all Oblivion fans, to say the least.

Are you looking forward to Skyblivion?