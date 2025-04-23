English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Bethesda rewards the entire Skyblivion team with copies of Oblivion Remastered

Skyblivion will continue to be developed and is expected to release later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Work on the fan-driven Skyblivion project continues, as they endeavour to recreate Oblivion in the Skyrim engine. Despite today's big release of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, and to show their appreciation for the Skyblivion project, which has been ongoing since 2012, the entire team has now been rewarded with free copies of Oblivion Remastered. A nice gesture and a recognition of the passion and commitment of those involved.

Skyblivion is expected to be released later this year, and will thus co-exist alongside the official remaster. A fantastic year for all Oblivion fans, to say the least.

Are you looking forward to Skyblivion?

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content