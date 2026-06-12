Here are the cars Americans drive the most

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In the media we mostly measure and analyse sales data, which makes sense in order to get a clearer picture of global spending habits. But which cars actually rack up the most miles? That's what a new study has attempted to uncover based on data from US drivers.

The data comes from analytics firm iSeeCars (through Motor1), which examined more than one million used vehicles sold between November 2025 and April 2026. By analysing odometer readings and vehicle age, the company calculated average annual mileage across hundreds of models currently on American roads.

The most driven models are unsurprising. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD topped the ranking with 23,250 miles as an average (that's 37,417 kilometres) per year. That's followed by the GMC Sierra 2500HD, the common thread of course being long-distance hauling pick-ups. The Ford F-250 Super Duty, Toyota Tundra, RAM 2500 and the Chevrolet Tahoe all appeared in the top of the ranking.

Some smaller hybrids like the Toyota Prius and the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid also climbed to the higher reaches of the list, but pickups do still dominate.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, exotic sports cars dominate the least-driven list. The Lamborghini Revuelto recorded the lowest annual mileage of any vehicle in the study at just 1,592 miles (2,562 km) per year. Close behind were the Ford GT, Lamborghini Huracán STO, Porsche 918 Spyder and McLaren Senna. To no one's surprise.