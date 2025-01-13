Here are all the winners from the HLTV Awards

HQ

This past weekend saw the best in the world of competitive Counter-Strike coming together and flocking to Belgrade, Serbia, for a major awards ceremony. The annual HLTV Awards have come to a close, meaning we have a slate of victors to report on now, with the full list of winners shown below.



Talent of the Year - James "⁠BanKs⁠" Banks



Event of the Year - Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024



Creator of the Year - NadeKing



Streamer of the Year - Mark "⁠ohnePixel⁠" Zimmermann



Skin of the Year - AK-47 - Inheritance



Opener of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Closer of the Year - Justinas "jL" Lekavicius



Anchor of the Year - Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy



Awper of the Year - Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov



IGL of the Year - Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen



Coach of the Year - Andrey "B1ad3" Gorodenskiy



Highlight of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Rookie of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



Women's Team of the Year - Imperial



Team of the Year - Natus Vincere



Women's Player of the Year - Ana "ANa" Dumbravă



Player of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets



This wasn't all that the ceremony looked to showcase, as the first four HLTV Hall of Famers were also introduced and celebrated. The four individuals are some of CS' greatest names, including Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund, Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, Patrik "f0rest" Lindberg, and Tommy "Potti" Ingemarsson. These four each received a specially designed Rolex watch for joining the exclusive Hall of Fame ranks.