Here are all the winners from the HLTV Awards

The best-of-the-best in competitive Counter-Strike came together to celebrate the year that was over the weekend.
This past weekend saw the best in the world of competitive Counter-Strike coming together and flocking to Belgrade, Serbia, for a major awards ceremony. The annual HLTV Awards have come to a close, meaning we have a slate of victors to report on now, with the full list of winners shown below.
Talent of the Year - James "BanKs" Banks
Event of the Year - Perfect World Shanghai Major 2024
Creator of the Year - NadeKing
Streamer of the Year - Mark "ohnePixel" Zimmermann
Skin of the Year - AK-47 - Inheritance
Opener of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
Closer of the Year - Justinas "jL" Lekavicius
Anchor of the Year - Valeriy "b1t" Vakhovskiy
Awper of the Year - Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
IGL of the Year - Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen
Coach of the Year - Andrey "B1ad3" Gorodenskiy
Highlight of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
Rookie of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
Women's Team of the Year - Imperial
Team of the Year - Natus Vincere
Women's Player of the Year - Ana "ANa" Dumbravă
Player of the Year - Danil "donk" Kryshkovets
This wasn't all that the ceremony looked to showcase, as the first four HLTV Hall of Famers were also introduced and celebrated. The four individuals are some of CS' greatest names, including Christopher "GeT_RiGhT" Alesund, Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, Patrik "f0rest" Lindberg, and Tommy "Potti" Ingemarsson. These four each received a specially designed Rolex watch for joining the exclusive Hall of Fame ranks.