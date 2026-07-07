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Here are all new Game Pass additions for the first half of July

This time we're getting plenty of somewhat smaller titles, a result of the annual summer drought.

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While we wait for the dust to settle from yesterday's Xbox bombshell, Microsoft has, as is tradition, announced which games are coming to Game Pass during the first half of July. Since it's summer and there are few new releases, the line-up might not be quite as spectacular as we're used to, but there are still a couple of interesting titles to enjoy.

The following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Premium) in the coming days:


  • Winds of Arcana: Ruination (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) - Today

  • Gears of War: Reloaded (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - July 9**

  • Tamashika (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - July 9

  • Ascend to Zero (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - July 13*

  • PBA Pro Bowling 2026 (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - July 14

  • Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - July 15**

  • Mavrix by Matt Jones (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - July 16

  • FixForce (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - July 17

  • Fogpiercer (PC) - July 17*

  • The Planet Crafter (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - July 21

  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - July 21

As usual, there's also extra content, such as perks, available to download for free, and the first half of July is no exception, featuring Locke for League of Legends and "special in-game rewards" for Wuthering Waves, which you can read more about this on Xbox Wire.

Here are all new Game Pass additions for the first half of July

The following titles will be removed from the service on July 15, but as usual, you'll get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any of them:


  • Dungeons of Hinterberg (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • EA Sports Football Club 24 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Stellaris (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Golf With Your Friends (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Minami Lane (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Powerwash Simulator (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Splitgate: Arena Reloaded (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)

  • Super Fantasy Kingdom (PC)

  • Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)



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