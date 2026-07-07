Here are all new Game Pass additions for the first half of July
This time we're getting plenty of somewhat smaller titles, a result of the annual summer drought.
Overwatch 2 - 6900 Coins DLC Battle.net Altergift
While we wait for the dust to settle from yesterday's Xbox bombshell, Microsoft has, as is tradition, announced which games are coming to Game Pass during the first half of July. Since it's summer and there are few new releases, the line-up might not be quite as spectacular as we're used to, but there are still a couple of interesting titles to enjoy.
The following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * won't be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Premium) in the coming days:
As usual, there's also extra content, such as perks, available to download for free, and the first half of July is no exception, featuring Locke for League of Legends and "special in-game rewards" for Wuthering Waves, which you can read more about this on Xbox Wire.
The following titles will be removed from the service on July 15, but as usual, you'll get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any of them: