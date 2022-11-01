Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie to make spy movie together

HQ

It wasn't long since the news arrived that Henry Cavill will no longer play Geralt in The Witcher before Deadline reveals that he, along with Guy Ritchie, is back to making spy movies again. The duo last collaborated on The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Meanwhile, speculation is still rife as to whether the departure from the Netflix series was due to budget, creative differences or an overly busy schedule. If it was due to the latter, this project may have played into it.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is said to be a spy film set during World War II and in addition to Cavill, Eiza González, perhaps best known from Baby Driver will also be starring in the project. Based on Damien Lewis' popular book of the same name and featuring several familiar faces, such as Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming.

The unconventional and not always entirely "gentlemanly" combat techniques of the secret troops against the Nazis helped change the course of the war and laid part of the foundation for the modern Black Ops unit. Cavill's character leads this group and González is the sniper. Rumour has it that it will breathe a lot of Tarantino and in particular, Inglourious Basterds. The hope is to make an entire franchise out of the material.

It's big-name behind the helm, too. In addition to Guy Ritchie, Jerry Bruckheimer is producing and Arash Amel has written the script.