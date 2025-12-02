Helldivers movie will be directed Fast and Furious 9's Justin Lin

HQ

PlayStation Productions seems to be in a rush to finish their movie and TV plans before the holidays. It's been mere hours since we learned that Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes of the God of War series, and now it's time for an update about a fairly fresh project.

The Hollywood Reporter announces that Justin Lin (Fast and Furious 9, a few episodes of True Detective and Community) is set to direct the Helldivers movie we heard about at the start of the year. We're also told Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun and Until Dawn) has written the script.

Another interesting note is that people THR spoke with claim Lin "aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story, while building out a world and mythology". Finding the humanity in the characters from these crazy games...Is that what you want from a Helldivers movie?