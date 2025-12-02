Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

Helldivers movie will be directed Fast and Furious 9's Justin Lin

And be written by the guy that made Until Dawn, It and The Nun.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

PlayStation Productions seems to be in a rush to finish their movie and TV plans before the holidays. It's been mere hours since we learned that Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes of the God of War series, and now it's time for an update about a fairly fresh project.

The Hollywood Reporter announces that Justin Lin (Fast and Furious 9, a few episodes of True Detective and Community) is set to direct the Helldivers movie we heard about at the start of the year. We're also told Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun and Until Dawn) has written the script.

Another interesting note is that people THR spoke with claim Lin "aims to find the humanity in the characters and weave timely themes into the story, while building out a world and mythology". Finding the humanity in the characters from these crazy games...Is that what you want from a Helldivers movie?

Helldivers II

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content