PlayStation reveals a Helldivers movie

There's no doubt that Helldivers II was one of 2024's best games, and continues to be very popular despite several missteps. That's why tonight's announcement shouldn't come as a big surprise, considering PlayStation's recent history.

Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, came on stage during Sony's CES press conference to announce that a Helldivers movie is coming. The only thing we're told is that Sony Pictures is making it, so only time will tell how it's going to differentiate itself from Starship Troopers.

What do you want to see in a Helldivers movie?