English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II
Featured: CES 2025 Coverage

PlayStation reveals a Helldivers movie

It'll be called Starship Troop...No, get away from me! For Super Earth!

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

There's no doubt that Helldivers II was one of 2024's best games, and continues to be very popular despite several missteps. That's why tonight's announcement shouldn't come as a big surprise, considering PlayStation's recent history.

Asad Qizilbash, the head of PlayStation Productions, came on stage during Sony's CES press conference to announce that a Helldivers movie is coming. The only thing we're told is that Sony Pictures is making it, so only time will tell how it's going to differentiate itself from Starship Troopers.

What do you want to see in a Helldivers movie?

Helldivers II

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content