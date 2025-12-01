Gamereactor

God of War

Shōgun and The Boys director joins the God of War TV series

Amazon and PlayStation Productions have finally shared some good news.

It's been three years since Sony confirmed a TV series based on God of War was on the way. Two years went by without any noteworthy news, at least not positive, so it was no surprise when Ronald D. Moore took over as the new showrunner last year. Seems like he's been busy the last year.

Deadline reveals that Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys and Fallout) will direct the first two episodes of the God of War series. They also confirm that pre-production has started in Vancouver and the rumoured casting has begun.

Let's hope this means we'll get a bunch of exciting news about the project in the coming months, which means it's time to speculate and dream. Who do you think and hope plays Kratos and Atreus in the God of War show?

God of War

