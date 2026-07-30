Helldivers II's Warhammer 40K Warbond to arrive in mid-August and bring weapons, armour, and patterns

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We knew to expect more news about Helldivers II's Warhammer 40,000 crossover as of today, and this is precisely what we've recently received. The themed Legendary Warbond has been shown off in full, confirming the collaboration will launch as soon as August 12 and bring with it new weapons, plus cosmetic armour and patterns options.

As for the new weapons, there are a few choices spanning the R/40-K Hot-Shot Marksman Rifle, the P/40-K Bolt Pistol, the G/40-K Meltamine, and the 40-K Meltagun. The cosmetic armour options on the other hand include the TG-8 Sharpshooter and the TG-122 Demo-Trooper, and then there are also a slate of patterns for a variety of vehicle options.

You can see much of this in full in the crossover trailer, with the Warhammer 40,000 Legendary Warbond launching in Helldivers II on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S simultaneously on August 12.