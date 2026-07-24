Helldivers II's Warhammer crossover will be revealed in full next week

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It won't be long until developer Arrowhead is ready to dish out the details on the long-planned Warhammer 40,000 collaboration in Helldivers II. In a new teaser on social media, it has been confirmed this full reveal will be happening as soon as next week, with the planned date for the reveal being July 30.

As for what to expect from this crossover, all that has seemingly been confirmed so far is a Bolt Pistol being a newly introduced weapon, but this likely sets the precedent of several other iconic Warhammer weapons also being introduced. We're keeping our fingers crossed for a Chainsword.

There will no doubt also be an array of cosmetics, but instead of speculating, simply circle July 30 on your calendar as this will be when the veil is removed and we finally get confirmed details and information.