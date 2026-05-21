Helldivers II and Warhammer 40,000 are set to collaborate on a Legendary Warbond scheduled for release this year

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Galactic warfare isn't the sole preserve of Games Workshop and its Warhammer 40,000 universe. Although somewhat more light-hearted, there are thousands of fighters for humanity out there in video games, and perhaps there are opportunities to form alliances that will aid in the fight against the Xenos, whatever universe they may come from.

One of the biggest surprises to come out of this year's Warhammer Skulls was the announcement of a legendary Warbond for Helldivers II featuring Warhammer 40,000. Arrowhead Studios' game director, Michael Eriksson, made the announcement, promising that we'll have more details in 2026. At the moment, we're not sure what kind of content it will offer, but the mere idea of donning our Space Marine armour, wielding a bolter pistol and hearing a couple of catchy catchphrases already seems tempting enough for anyone still playing Helldivers 2.

Check out the video below. We'll be back here with an update as soon as more information is released.