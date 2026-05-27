He-Man returns in an animated series next month

It seems Mattel has caught the He-Man bug again, and ahead of the premiere of Masters of the Universe, The Toy Book magazine has confirmed that more is on the way. Apparently, as early as next month, we can look forward to a 20-episode animated TV series based on the movie.

It is set to premiere on June 10 (it's unclear whether all episodes will be released at once or spread out over time), with Matthew Brown serving as both writer and director. The new series is titled Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia, and hopefully we'll get a closer look at it soon in a first trailer.