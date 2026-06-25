HBO Max orders another adventure in the land of Ooo in Adventure Time: Bubblegum & Marceline

Looks like the fun really will never end with Adventure Time, as HBO Max has ordered another spin-off of the hit animated series, this time focusing on two of the most prominent female characters from the original show. Specifically, Adventure Time: Bubblegum & Marceline will unsurprisingly focus on Princess Bubblegum of the Candy Kingdom and Marceline the Vampire.

The story, as per Variety, is going to continue on in the spirit of Fiona & Cake, another Adventure Time spin-off. It'll see franchise veteran Adam Muto return, serving as showrunner and executive producer for Adventure Time: Bubblegum & Marceline.

As per the official logline, the show sees "Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers." As of the time of writing, it has been two months since the show got the green light, and so Muto and his team are busy writing the first season. It's expected that Hynden Walch and Olivia Olson, the actors who played Princess Bubblegum and Marceline, will reprise their roles, but other than that we're lacking more concrete cast information.