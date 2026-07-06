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Hatsune Miku: Starry Party

Hatsune Miku: Starry Party announced

A new party challenger is gearing up for 2027, in which up to six players can join the fun.

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The virtual singer Hatsune Miku has been well-known far beyond Japan's borders for several years, and thanks to a close collaboration with Sega, she's also a big name in the gaming world, where we've seen her not only in the Project Diva series but also as the first guest character in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds.

Now, a new game featuring her has been announced, namely Hatsune Miku: Starry Party (developed by Good Smile Company), which, as the name suggests, is a party game. According to the limited information available, up to six people will be able to play simultaneously, and the graphic design is based on Nendoroid, the Japanese equivalent of Funko Pop.

PC and Switch 2 are the only confirmed platforms for Hatsune Miku: Starry Party so far, and you can check out the first trailer below.

HQ

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