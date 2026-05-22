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In a press realease written in Chinese, and reported by Dexerto, Hatsune Miku is getting official wireless earbuds. From a western perspective, unfortunately, there is a problem. This collaboration between Chinese audio company MOONDROP and Hatsune Miku is currently only available in China.

Hatsune Miku merch has been around from PC peripherals, glow-in-the-dark fishing rods, Miku-themed sports cars and even gigantic projections that appear on Tokyo skyscrapers. These earbuds promise to "recreate Hatsune Miku's classic V3 design with her signature teal color palette and the iconic 01 branding". And let's not forget about a leek-themed carrying case.

Included are Bluetooth 6.0 support, LHDC high-definition audio, adaptive active noise canceling, AI noise reduction for calls, and a low-latency gaming mode. These earbuds give you up to 12.5 hours of playtime, and up to 41 hours thanks to the leek charger.

But, as already stated, these earbuds are currently only available in China.