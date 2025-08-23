Harry Potter star joins new Agatha Christie adaptation

BritBox is bringing Agatha Christie's beloved detective duo back to the screen, and it's just been announced (via Variety) that Imelda Staunton is trading Dolores Umbridge's pink cardigans for a magnifying glass. The Harry Potter and The Crown star will headline Tommy & Tuppence, a modern reimagining of Agatha Christie's mystery classics.

Imelda Staunton takes on the role of Aunt Ada, a retired sleuth who refuses to fade quietly into the background. She's joined by Josh Dylan as Tommy, a crime writer who's lost his spark, and Antonia Thomas as Tuppence, the whirlwind actress who bursts back into his life with charm, mischief, and a knack for getting into trouble.

Across six episodes, the duo will tumble in and out of love while tackling twists, turns, and Agatha Christie's signature brand of intrigue. Written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell and produced by the team behind Happy Valley, filming begins later this year, with BritBox already calling Tommy and Tuppence "a detective duo for the ages."

Are you excited to see Imelda Staunton step into this role?