Harley Quinn: Season 3 gets action packed trailer with Court of Owls

HQ

The pandemic made a lot of things hard and somehow even managed to slow down the force of nature known as Harley Quinn. As a result, it's been over two years since the release of the second season of the R-rated animated Harley Quinn series on HBO Max, but now it's almost time for more.

The first trailer for the third season has been released, which reveals that it premieres on July 28. Harley and Ivy are still doing their Eat Bang Kill tour, and we get to meet a big part of the cast and crooks (including the Court of Owls) that surely will brighten Harley's adventures.

If you still haven't seen Harley Quinn, we highly recommend you doing so as it really is good and dark fun for adults with possibly the most star filled voice acting cast of any animated TV series - including Kaley Cuoco as Harley herself.

Check out the brand new trailer below.