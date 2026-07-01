Hand-drawn action-adventure Waltz and Jam shown off in new trailer

There are quite a few hand-drawn-stylised video games these days, with some interesting and quite striking options including The Eternal Life of Goldman, Forgotlings, and Into the Unwell. If you enjoy games with the character these styles of visuals offer, then you'll no doubt be intrigued by Flyway Games' upcoming project Waltz and Jam too.

This is a top-down puzzle action-adventure that revolves around an adorable protagonist duo of the lost ghost known as Waltz and his spirit puppy called Jam. The project follows as these two travel across seven distinct realms inspired by the Seven Deadly Sins, asking them to fight enemies, discover secrets, solve environmental puzzles, and ultimately reach the Gate of Judgement to escape this limbo.

With Waltz and Jam set to eventually launch on PC, with no firm release date in mind as of yet, a new animated trailer for the game has been shared, which you can see for yourself below. It teases the spooky charm and light humour of the game, all while shining a spotlight on the connection between the leading pair.

Check it out below, and for more from Waltz and Jam, we're told additional news on the game "will be shared in the coming months."