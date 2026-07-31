Hamas to undergo "complete disarmament" following Board of Peace agreement

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While the war between the United States and Iran is still very active and seemingly with no end in sight, it does seem as though the conflict between Israel and Gaza will be coming to a close.

US President Donald Trump has stated the Board of Peace has reached an agreement which will see the Hamas group and other armed forces in the Gaza region going through a "complete disarmament". This comes following months of negotiations as part of the second-phase of a US-brokered talk between Israel and Gaza.

The full agreement includes the disarmament of Hamas, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the region, and the reconstruction of Gaza too. It should be said that while Hamas has agreed to these terms, with an official and full statement soon to land, there has not yet been any comments from Israel, according to BBC News.

Speaking on Truth Social, Trump stated: "This is a major milestone in the implementation of the Trump 20-Point Plan. The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors."

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As part of the announcement, Trump even thanked Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey for their roles in helping to mediate the talks and de-escalate the conflict.