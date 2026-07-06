Halo: Campaign Evolved's physical edition will include a disc on both Xbox and PlayStation

HQ

Amid the ongoing mania in regards to physical media ownership in the video game sector following Sony announcing plans to stop making discs for new PlayStation games come January 2028, fans have been asking and inquiring about the state of many upcoming games and if the physical edition of said games would include an actually disc or if they'll just be a code in a box.

To this end, with launch occurring on July 28 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, Halo Studios has now been roped into the conversation, where in a new FAQ post on Halo Waypoint, the developer confirmed the state of Halo: Campaign Evolved's physical edition.

"Yes! Buying the XBOX or PlayStation version of Halo: Campaign Evolved at your local retailer will result in getting the physical game case and disc so that you have tangible items to add to your collection."

So there you have it collectors, Halo: Campaign Evolved's physical edition will offer the "tangible" bonus of an actual disc. Does this encourage you to buy a physical copy or will you be snagging a digital edition or playing through Game Pass?