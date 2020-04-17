Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary PC beta available today

Halo is one of the most beloved franchises of the gaming community. The original release of the first game was way back in 2001, and 19 years later, Microsoft and Halo are still going strong.

343 Industries is a sub-division of Microsoft - after the release of Halo 3, Bungie and Microsoft parted ways, but the right of the game remained with Microsoft, and 343 Industries is essentially the 'Halo division' of the corporation now.

The news that Halo 2 and Halo 2: Anniversary has entered its beta was delivered by the game's community coordinator - Tyler Davis - on Twitter, and he's urged people to test the product through the 'Halo Insider Programme'. Not everyone will be able to partake, but those who do will get a sneak preview at the latest remake of the classic shooter.