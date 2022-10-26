Halloween Ends director responds to criticism

HQ

No, Halloween Ends was not a success. At least not when it comes to ratings. The disappointment is monumental for many who feel cheated out of a truly epic finale. Instead, they got a movie where the antagonist barely gets to be in it and a forced love story. The less negative voices note that at least they tried to do something different this time around, but that's the way it works in the business. You can't please everyone. David Gordon Green, however, is satisfied and takes it all in his stride. In an interview with MovieMaker, he explains that he never wanted to end his trilogy with a predictable finale. In his own words:

"The concept that it should be a final showdown-type brawl never even crossed our minds. I wanted to see where it would go. I wanted one to win, one to die. But we were always more ambitious with that. So how did we want to go out? By doing what no one except us would do: make a love story. It's our version of going out with a bang and opening our hearts to this community and these characters."

So instead of focusing on Laurie Strode and her elusive tormentor, it became a love story between Laurie's granddaughter Alyson and the babysitter. Green says he wanted to explore what makes a psychopath without having to delve into Michael Myers' psyche and his childhood. As I said, he seems pleased with his latest work and although at the time of writing it has the lowest rating of all the films in the trilogy, that criticism of him is still coming in thick and fast. When asked directly how he responds when the negative criticism pours in, he simply tells the interviewer that he wanted to make something of his own and he did.

"It's funny, when someone says, build your dream house on this real estate using this title and these characters, everybody is going to find a different little thing that's meaningful for them and they'll make it their own. That's what I did. For every bite of backlash, you also get people that are thanking you for taking it to a new place and keeping it alive and full of love."

Anyway, the Halloween trilogy is now a closed chapter and the next project for David Gordon Green is a new trilogy, and it's not just any trilogy but The Exorcist and it will of course be most interesting to see how he tackles such a classic.

What did you think of Halloween Ends?